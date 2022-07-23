On Saturday, Marvel fans got a taste of a number of upcoming projects, including “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”, during Comic-Con. A final new trailer for the series, slated to debut August 17 on Disney+, was unveiled.
The clip sees a lot of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) in Professor Hulk mode as he attempts to teach his cousin, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), how to channel her She-Hulk strength in order to be a superhero. However, she decides to be a lawyer instead, specializing in cases involving superhumans, including her own green alter ego.
READ MORE: Jameela Jamil Responds To Criticism Of Her ‘She-Hulk’ Look
Meet the new face of superhuman law!
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/IVoHHxf5fy
— She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) July 24, 2022
In the video, Tim Roth is spotted reprising his role as Emil Blonsky and a cool snippet sees him transforming into Abomination.
However, the biggest reveal occurs in the last seven seconds of the trailer when a figure acrobatically flips over the She-Hulk’s head, lands and displays what appears to be Daredevil’s Billy Club, seemingly confirming the longtime rumour that the series will include Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil.
READ MORE: Tatiana Maslany Is Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ In First Full-Length Trailer
Shortly after the trailer dropped, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that a “Daredevil” series, called “Daredevil Born Again”, will be coming to Disney+, aiming for a spring 2024 release.
During Comic-Con, Maslany shared that “She-Hulk” is “very different” from all past Marvel series, noting that it’s full of “irreverent humour,” given that her character prefers not to be a superhero.
READ MORE: Charlie Cox Teases More Daredevil In The MCU After ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Cameo
Series creator, Jessica Gao, dubbed the show “Marvel’s first true half-hour TV comedy,” while director, Kat Coiro, noted that the show lives up to “the Marvel bar” because it’s “cinematic, funny and packed with cameos.”
“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” was first announced back in August 2019. The cast also includes Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Benedict Wong.
Guys. GUYS! Its REAL! Here with the gang watching the amazing new trailer for the first time, and WITH ALL THE AMAZING MCU FANS. I have never felt luckier in my life. pic.twitter.com/UxWDHfuiiW
— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 24, 2022