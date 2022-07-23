On Saturday, Marvel fans got a taste of a number of upcoming projects, including “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”, during Comic-Con. A final new trailer for the series, slated to debut August 17 on Disney+, was unveiled.

The clip sees a lot of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) in Professor Hulk mode as he attempts to teach his cousin, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), how to channel her She-Hulk strength in order to be a superhero. However, she decides to be a lawyer instead, specializing in cases involving superhumans, including her own green alter ego.

READ MORE: Jameela Jamil Responds To Criticism Of Her ‘She-Hulk’ Look

Meet the new face of superhuman law! She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/IVoHHxf5fy — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) July 24, 2022

In the video, Tim Roth is spotted reprising his role as Emil Blonsky and a cool snippet sees him transforming into Abomination.

However, the biggest reveal occurs in the last seven seconds of the trailer when a figure acrobatically flips over the She-Hulk’s head, lands and displays what appears to be Daredevil’s Billy Club, seemingly confirming the longtime rumour that the series will include Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil.

READ MORE: Tatiana Maslany Is Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ In First Full-Length Trailer

Shortly after the trailer dropped, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that a “Daredevil” series, called “Daredevil Born Again”, will be coming to Disney+, aiming for a spring 2024 release.

During Comic-Con, Maslany shared that “She-Hulk” is “very different” from all past Marvel series, noting that it’s full of “irreverent humour,” given that her character prefers not to be a superhero.

READ MORE: Charlie Cox Teases More Daredevil In The MCU After ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Cameo

Series creator, Jessica Gao, dubbed the show “Marvel’s first true half-hour TV comedy,” while director, Kat Coiro, noted that the show lives up to “the Marvel bar” because it’s “cinematic, funny and packed with cameos.”

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” was first announced back in August 2019. The cast also includes Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Benedict Wong.