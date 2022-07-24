Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Victoria Beckham still has the Spice.

On Saturday, David Beckham shared a video of his wife getting back into Posh Spice mode to sing a classic Spice Girls track at karaoke.

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham Says Daughter Harper Called Her Spice Girls’ Fashion ‘Unacceptable’

“Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice,” David wrote in the caption.

In the video, Victoria performs the girl group’s 1997 hit “Stop”, with backup dancers behind her to make it a proper show.

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham Mocks Her Eating Habits As She Finally Joins TikTok

Since the Spice Girls split in 2001, the group has reunited a handful of times for tours and concerts, including performing with all five members at the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012.

The karaoke night came amid Victoria and David’s family vacation in French, including spending time in Saint-Tropez.