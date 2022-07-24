Britney Spears just fangirled out over Taron Egerton.
On Saturday night, the singer shared a series of videos on on Instagram of her meeting the “Rocketman” star.
“Coolest guy ever !!! Such a freaking fan 🙈,” she wrote in the caption.
In one of the videos, Egerton gives a delighted Spears a big hug from behind, while her husband, Sam Asghari jokes, “You’ve gotta get your hands off my wife.”
Fans were similarly freaking out in the comments.
“SCREAAAAMING 😍😍😍😍,” wrote one person, while another added, “YES TARON!!! 😍”
Another fan pleaded, “OMG TARON!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Britney cameo in Kingsmen please!”