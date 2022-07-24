Maya Hawke has learned a lot from her parents.

The “Stranger Things” star is on the new cover of As If magazine, and in the issue she talks about the influence her dad Ethan Hawke and mom Uma Thurman have had on her.

Photo: Tatijana Shoan x As If Magazine

With her second album Moss on the way, Hawke is asked who introduced her to music.

“Mostly my dad. He’s a wonderful musician and lover of music,” she says.

She then goes on to talk about the positive side of her parents divorce.

“You know, my parents’ divorce was really interesting and difficult in a lot of ways, but one wonderful thing that came out of it is that we don’t take one another for granted,” Hawke explains. “Every weekend is a special weekend because there’s a high value placed on time spent together. You no longer have a feeling of infinite time; you quickly realize it’s borrowed time.”

Photo: Tatijana Shoan x As If Magazine

She continues, “So, when I was with my dad we’d spend a lot of time together playing guitar, singing songs, writing poetry, and would paint late into the night. He was figuring out how to fully engage with a child. I was the kid who wasn’t interested in sports so he had to engage with me in creative ways. This is where my relationship to communicating with art was built, art is a communication tool.”

Photo: Tatijana Shoan x As If Magazine

As for what her mom introduced her to, Hawke says, “All different kinds of things, but my mom really introduced me to nature. My mom is an extraordinary gardener. All of the nature references you hear on the record come from her and her relationship to upstate New York. My mom has a kind of kind of mystical sensibility when it comes to nature and that continues to be an incredibly grounding force in my life. I mean, she made me a nature girl. This one time when I was a little kid on the school bus some girls asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up and I told them I wanted to be a farmer! I even collected those dead preserved insects that come in a glass box!

Ethan and Uma married in 1998 and had two kids, Maya and Levon, before separating in 2003.