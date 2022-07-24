Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

New reports of one of Elon Musk’s affairs is coming to light.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Tesla CEO reportedly had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

READ MORE: Elon Musk Responds To Reports Suggesting He Secretly Had Twins With One Of His Execs Weeks Before He & Grimes Welcomed 2nd Child Via Surrogate

The apparently “brief affair” happened last fall, and led to the end of Musk and Brin’s longtime friendship.

It was also reportedly the catalyst for Brin filing for a divorce from his wife in January.

Brin cited “irreconcilable differences” in the filing. The couple have a young daughter together, and the filing included a request for shared custody as part of the arrangements.

READ MORE: Elon Musk’s Daughter Legally Changes Name, Gender And Cuts Ties With Father

Musk’s alleged affair would have occurred around the same time he and ex-girlfriend Grimes welcomed the second child via a surrogate.

It was also recently revealed that only a month prior, Musk secretly welcomed twins with former Tesla executive Shivon Zilis.