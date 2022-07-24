Comedy fans in New York got a huge surprise on Saturday night.

Dave Chappelle opened for Chris Rock and Kevin Hart at their Madison Square Garden show, walking out to “Karma Police” by Radiohead, with a cigarette in hand.

#ChrisRock , #KevinHart , and #DaveChappelle on the same stage at MSG was nothing short of legendary. Honored to have witnessed 🙏🏼 (more footage on my Instagram @Callistusss ) pic.twitter.com/4VHDXJGiiW — Callistus (@Callistusss) July 24, 2022

According to TMZ, the opening set lasted for about 20 minutes, and Chappelle covered a number of subjects, including cancel culture and the recent cancellation of a show in Minneapolis after staff protested the comedian over his comments about trans people.

“Had to sneak my way in here,” Chappelle joked, “despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m okay, and I appreciate the support.”

He also talked about getting tackled at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this year, joking that his bodyguards were slow to respond because their dress shoes meant they were “sliding all over the place like at a bowling alley.”

Chappelle also joked that he hopes his attacker gets monkeypox while behind bars, “not that he should die, but his a** should itch for four to six weeks.”