Jennifer Lopez is baring it all in honour of her latest beauty launch.

The “Marry Me” star took to Instagram on Sunday, July 24 to celebrate her 53rd birthday by stripping down for a nude photo shoot.

“Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm,” she wrote in her caption.

The sexy campaign video shows the superstar applying the product to her own body.

“I am the age I am, but I feel amazing and happier than ever,” she told People in a new interview.

“I feel like I’m just at my halftime right now and just getting started.”