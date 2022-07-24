Gwyneth Paltrow is dishing on her famous vagina-scented candles.

The Goop founder made headlines after the brand began selling a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina”.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Stepping Away From Acting: ‘I Really Don’t Miss It All’

During a new interview with “Today“, Paltrow explained, “This candle is really like that provocation to say like, ‘It’s amazing to be a woman in every way’.”



She continued, “It’s amazing to have that kind of power and you deserve to have that agency.”

Paltrow also looked back on her decision to step back from acting in order to focus on her lifestyle brand.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Her Reaction To Ex Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Getting Married

“I think it was probably around the time of winning the Oscar where you go from people kind of being curious about you or discovering you or rooting for you to it all being upended, and people really wanting to tear you down and take great pleasure in it,” she recalled.

“Which ends up being a really beautiful lesson in knowing who you are. Loving the people you love. Being totally in integrity. And like f**k everybody else.”