Alicia Vikander is getting candid about her darker times.

In a new interview with The Times, the “Irma Vep” star opens up about everything from suffering a miscarriage, to juggling parenthood with husband Michael Fassbender.

Looking back on when she won Best Actress at the Oscars for her role in “The Danish Girl”, Vikander recalls the loneliness she felt.

“When, in other people’s eyes, I was at my height of fame, I was the most sad. I kept telling myself, ‘Take it in. It is incredible.’ But I didn’t know what to do,” she says. “There were all these first-class flights, five-star rooms. But I was always by myself.”

She adds, “Sometimes you go through things that are tough in life and if you have an office job you can step away for a bit. But there are times that myself or colleagues have been through something and, well, I can’t understand how they went on to the red carpet afterwards. To be met by people asking, ‘How are you doing?’ Given what they had just been through? Most people would not be able to step out of their house.”

Vikander also opens up experiencing a miscarriage before finally giving birth to her 17-month-old son, mirroring the subject of her 2016 film “The Light Between Oceans”, on which she met Fassbnender.

“We have a child now, but it took us time,” she says. “[The miscarriage] was so extreme, painful to go through and, of course, it made me recall making that film. That film has another meaning now.”

Talking about dealing with parenthood while continuing her career, Vikander admits, “It was intense. Sometimes they came to the set just so he could see my face.”

Talking about how she and her husband balance childcare duties, she adds, “We do every second job. One stays at home while the other works.”