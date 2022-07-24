Click to share this via email

Tom Hardy’s accent is confusing a lot of American movie fans, according to a new survey.

The “Venom” star has been voted the most difficult actor for Americans to understand.

The study conducted by Preply, via The Wrap found that younger generations overwhelmingly prefer to watch content with subtitles on.

Sofia Vergara, Sean Connery, Michael Caine and Johnny Depp were among the other stars who were voted as difficult to understand.

Meanwhile, the TV shows voted hardest to understand include “Derry Girls”, “Peaky Blinders” and “Game of Thrones”.