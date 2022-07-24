Click to share this via email

Jason Momoa addresses participants of the United Nations' Youth and Innovation Forum

Jason Momoa was involved in a scary road accident over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the “Aquaman” star was driving near the Calabasas area on Sunday, when his car made contact with a biker coming from the opposite direction.

TMZ reports that the rider bounced off Momoa’s windshield, but managed to land on his feet.

They were later transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police arrived at the scene, however nothing else came of the accident.

ET Canada has reached out to Momoa’s reps for comment.