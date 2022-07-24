Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rob Lowe is gushing over wife Sheryl Berkoff on their 31st anniversary.

The actor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post in honour of the special day.

READ MORE: Rob Lowe And Son John Owen Lowe To Co-Star In New Netflix Comedy ‘Unstable’

“Happy 31st Anniversary, baby,” he wrote, while sharing a beautiful black and white photo of Berkoff.

“Your love has made my world. You are as beautiful, knowledgeable, fascinating, kind, and hilarious as you were so many glorious years ago.”

“Partners in love for life!!” he added.

READ MORE: Rob Lowe May Be Getting Older But He Doesn’t Feel It: ‘I Feel Like I’m 20’

The couple first met while working together on the 1990 movie “Bad Influence”.

The pair share sons Matthew, 29, and John, 27.