Sydney Sweeney is showcasing her pitching skills.

The “Euphoria” star was invited to throw the first pitch when the Boston Red Sox took on the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Friday, July 22.

It was a bad night for the Red Sox, who were obliterated by the Jays with a score of 28-5.

Sweeney took to Instagram after the game to share a carousel of photos from the evening.

“They should’ve put me in,” joked the Emmy nominee in her caption.