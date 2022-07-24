Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Machine Gun Kelly had to deal with an overzealous fan while performing as part of his “Mainstream Sellout Tour” this week.

The rapper was on a platform in the crowd when a fan got handsy as he tried to grab a selfie.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly Jokes About Why He Smashed Champagne Glass On His Head Following MSG Concert

A video of the moment shows the fan repeatedly trying to wrap his hand around MGK.

He then reaches to the artist’s frontal area, where he appears to grab a hold of his privates.

READ MORE: Watch Machine Gun Kelly And Daughter Casie Rap Together To ‘Crazy In Love’

MGK quickly moves away from the concert-goer, who is then pushed back by another person in the crowd.