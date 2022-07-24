Machine Gun Kelly had to deal with an overzealous fan while performing as part of his “Mainstream Sellout Tour” this week.
The rapper was on a platform in the crowd when a fan got handsy as he tried to grab a selfie.
A video of the moment shows the fan repeatedly trying to wrap his hand around MGK.
He then reaches to the artist’s frontal area, where he appears to grab a hold of his privates.
MGK quickly moves away from the concert-goer, who is then pushed back by another person in the crowd.