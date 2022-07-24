Keke Palmer is responding to people on social media who have been comparing her to Zendaya. 

Many fans have been insisting that the “Nope” star deserves the same level of adulation as the “Euphoria” actress.

Some commentators believe that colourism may be the issue, as Zendaya is mixed-race.

Palmer took to Twitter to weigh in on the conversation on Sunday, July 24.

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” wrote the 28-year-old star. “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway.”

She added “I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

 