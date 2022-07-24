Keke Palmer is responding to people on social media who have been comparing her to Zendaya.

Many fans have been insisting that the “Nope” star deserves the same level of adulation as the “Euphoria” actress.

Keke Palmer deserves the same hype ya’ll give Zendaya https://t.co/OAeWpXNqN9 — Rhi✨ (@RhiannonLopezz) July 23, 2022

Some commentators believe that colourism may be the issue, as Zendaya is mixed-race.

I'd like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different. https://t.co/Cmy1CXGQeI pic.twitter.com/etO27HVN0Y — Melinda Eg (@NBAgladiator) July 23, 2022

Palmer took to Twitter to weigh in on the conversation on Sunday, July 24.

A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 24, 2022

I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.🥹🥳❤️🙏🏾 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 24, 2022

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” wrote the 28-year-old star. “I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway.”



She added “I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”