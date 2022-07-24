Click to share this via email

Joni Mitchell delighted fans by teaming up with Brandi Carlile for a rare appearance on stage.

The music icon delivered the special performance at the Newport Folk Festival on Sunday, July 24.

While sitting in a wheelchair, Mitchell joined Carlile during her set to sing “A Case of You,” “Just Like This Train,” “Both Sides, Now,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Summertime” and “Circle Game.”

What is life? Joni Mitchell singing A Case of You with Brandi Carlile!#NewportFolkFest pic.twitter.com/61KbnaQFAj — Aimsel Ponti (@Aimsel) July 24, 2022

At one point, the living legend even played some electric guitar.

Mitchell, who suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, has not toured since 2000.