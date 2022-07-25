Michelle Pfeiffer has responded to Britney Spears, who had nothing but nice things to say about her performance in “Batman Returns”.

Spears shared a clip on Instagram showing Pfeiffer as Catwoman in the 1992 movie.

She included in the lengthy caption, “I feel like she’s the most charming… sexy… and alluring woman… this scene is probably the hottest scene I’ve ever seen in my life !!!”

Despite being one of the most famous faces in the world, Spears insisted Pfeiffer probably didn’t know who she was.

Her caption went on, “I know she has no idea who I am, but I just want to let her know a silly girl from the South has always thought she was a freaking God and I have so much respect for her it’s kind of insane !!!”

Of course Pfeiffer did know exactly who she was.

The actress responded in the comments section, “Wow Britney! Thank you for the beautiful compliment – I’m a huge fan ❤️” Just Jared reported.

Spears regularly fangirls over her fellow celebs on social media.

She recently shared a series of videos on Instagram of her meeting Taron Egerton, gushing: “Coolest guy ever !!! Such a freaking fan 🙈.”

See more in the clip below.