The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have experienced a number of security threats at their home in California.

According to the Sun, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children are believed to have been at their Montecito mansion when their alarms were triggered on two occasions, 12 days apart, in May.

The first incident occurred on May 19, the couple’s wedding anniversary, with records showing Santa Barbara Police went to the house at 5:44 p.m. when they received a trespasser call.

Another intruder alert occurred at 3:21 p.m. on May 31, hours before Harry and Meghan flew on their private jet back to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee.

The Sun reported that both security calls in May were logged by police as involving a “trespasser,” “property crimes,” and “suspicious circumstances”.

In the second case, police went to the scene after private security requested “documentation of a trespasser, who left.”

Records also show that there have been four other security alerts at Harry and Meghan’s home in the last 14 months, including incidents in April 2021, on New Year’s Day, this past April, and again in June. Though a squad car was dispatched on New Year’s Day, the alarm was tripped by mistake. Police did not attend to the rest of the incidents.

Recently, Harry won permission to sue the U.K. Home Office over publicly funded bodyguards being removed from his family’s protection detail, leaving them feeling unsafe.

Their Frogmore Cottage home in the U.K. still receives 24-hour armed protection because it is within the Queen’s Windsor estate.

In the U.S., Harry and Meghan employ a number of top private security guards for their protection.