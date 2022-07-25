Click to share this via email

Lady Gaga performs on stage during the opening night of "The Chromatica Ball" Summer Stadium Tour at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Lady Gaga is protected onstage, it seems.

Footage of the singer being protected by an “invisible” shield while performing on her “Chromatica Ball” summer stadium tour has gone viral. In the video a fan throws something at her; however, the object in question is stopped before reaching the musician.

CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video pic.twitter.com/zSQiF9Me79 — 𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐍 (@noah3020) July 18, 2022

See some of the reaction to the clip below:

My Queen Mother and her super powers! Love ya mom! @ladygaga hail our mother monster https://t.co/dDW91qcJG1 — PrettyIshi 🌸 (@ishienriquez) July 24, 2022

Lady Gaga is a martian. @ladygaga used her martian powers to deflect a book that was thrown at her. Kewl! https://t.co/cphVqzEV8D — Rage Against (@xNragedx) July 24, 2022

Correction Lady Gaga is a force field and has Super Powers!!! — Mr O (@ibtheOster) July 23, 2022

Queen of invisible force fields — Mary Ann Beth (@MaryAnnBeth1) July 18, 2022

No one guessed that it’s just a stage fan? — ARTPOP on Chromatica (@thegeorgii) July 18, 2022

Gaga recently hit headlines over the past month or so, with her name being linked to the musical sequel to the 2019 smash hit movie, “Joker”.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the news of Gaga’s possible involvement with the project last month; Deadline later confirmed the story.

Titled “Joker: Folie à Deux”, the sequel would be a musical, with Gaga potentially playing Harley Quinn, the Joker’s on-again, off-again love interest who first shows up on the scene as his Arkham Asylum-assigned psychologist.

See more in the clip below.