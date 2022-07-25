Lady Gaga is protected onstage, it seems.

Footage of the singer being protected by an “invisible” shield while performing on her “Chromatica Ball” summer stadium tour has gone viral. In the video a fan throws something at her; however, the object in question is stopped before reaching the musician.

Gaga recently hit headlines over the past month or so, with her name being linked to the musical sequel to the 2019 smash hit movie, “Joker”.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the news of Gaga’s possible involvement with the project last month; Deadline later confirmed the story.

Titled “Joker: Folie à Deux”, the sequel would be a musical, with Gaga potentially playing Harley Quinn, the Joker’s on-again, off-again love interest who first shows up on the scene as his Arkham Asylum-assigned psychologist.

