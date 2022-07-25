Click to share this via email

It’s impossible for Gordon Ramsay to eat dinner in peace.

The chef was recently bombarded by a fan who carried a life-sized cardboard cut-out of him while he dined in Glasgow.

Ramsay shared a clip of the moment he saw the fan on TikTok, joking: “I was just trying to have a nice #dinner in #Glasgow when this happened….”

The potty-mouthed TV personality swore when he first saw the cut-out then questioned where the fan got it.

Ramsay quizzed, “Dude, what are you doing?”

He laughed, “What in the f**k are you doing? People are eating dinner. Where did you get that from?” as the fan said his friend had a shrine.

A fellow restaurant-goer asked Ramsay, “Are you flattered?” to which the chef sarcastically said, “No.”

Ramsay is known for his to-the-point attitude, with him regularly roasting fans on social media for their attempts at certain recipes.