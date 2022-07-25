Adele has finally announced her rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates.

The singer just revealed the exciting news on Instagram and her website, sharing a heartfelt post after many fans were devastated when she cancelled the shows at the last minute in January.

Adele’s message included, “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.

“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”

All previously postponed “Weekends With Adele” performances have now been rescheduled.

In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, eight new shows have also been announced. The residency will now run from November 18, 2022 through March 25, 2023.

In the post, Adele also promised fans that it was “the right” decision to reschedule the dates: “I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.”

The hitmaker recently spoke about how “brutal” the backlash was to cancelling the Vegas dates in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

She said, “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down, and I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.”