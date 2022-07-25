Kate Moss has made it clear she wasn’t fond of working with Mark Wahlberg on that famous Calvin Klein photoshoot back in 1992.

The model, now 48, straddled Wahlberg in the pics, which were taken at the start of her modelling career while he was just known as a rapper called Marky Mark.

During her Desert Island Discs interview with Lauren Laverne, Moss was asked whether she had good memories of the shoot, to which she replied, “Not very good memories. He was very macho and it was all about him. He had a big entourage. I was this model,” according to the Daily Mail.

READ MORE: Kate Moss Opens Up About Testifying For Johnny Depp At Trial: ‘I Had To Say The Truth’

Laverne questioned: “You felt objectified?” as Moss responded, “Yeah, completely, and vulnerable and scared. I think they played on my vulnerability.”

She went on: “I was quite young and innocent, Calvin loved that. I really didn’t feel well at all before the shoot, I couldn’t get out of bed and had severe anxiety.”

This isn’t the first time Moss has spoken about the shoot.

READ MORE: Kate Moss Attends London Show To Watch Johnny Depp Rock Out On Stage

She told Vanity Fair back in 2012, “I had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18, when I had to go and work with Marky Mark and Herb Ritts.

“It didn’t feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn’t like it. I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die.”

Moss went on, “I went to the doctor, and he said, ‘I’ll give you some Valium,’ and Francesca Sorrenti, thank God, said, ‘You’re not taking that.’ It was just anxiety. Nobody takes care of you mentally.

“There’s a massive pressure to do what you have to do. I was really little, and I was going to work with Steven Meisel. It was just really weird—a stretch limo coming to pick you up from work. I didn’t like it. But it was work, and I had to do it.”