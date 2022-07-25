Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Arnold have taken to the Toronto streets.

On Sunday, the “Terminator” star shared a photo posing with his old “True Lies” co-star while biking in the city.

READ MORE: Tom Arnold Has Lost ’75 Nasty Pounds’ Since Suffering Stroke

Reunited with my old partner. pic.twitter.com/iQnX8OzaSj — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 24, 2022

The duo are currently in Toronto working on the Netflix series “Utap”, also known as “FUBAR”, about a father and daughter who have each been working for the CIA without each other’s knowledge, until they are forced to work together as partners.

The series also stars Monica Barbaro as Schwarzenegger’s daughter, along with Jay Baruchel, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, and more.

In their photo together, Schwarzenegger is seen smoking a cigar, but a fan wondered where Arnold’s cigar was.

It fell out of my pocket onto the Toronto street which I think is a felony in Canada — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 25, 2022

READ MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger Hits Up Toronto Restaurant, Poses For Photos With Staff

On Twitter, fans were excited to see the two Arnolds hanging out.

True Lies 2:Old Lies Die Hard- This Time It's Personal https://t.co/OwZnEkXXI0 — John L. Prokap (@JProkap) July 25, 2022

Yeah!!! Damn, finally some good news. https://t.co/8Hu4L4vtbP — Dylan Thomas McCain(sole proprietorship) (@AlmightyMcCain) July 25, 2022