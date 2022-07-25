Neil Young still isn’t ready to go back to doing concerts.

Last month, the Canadian artist was listed as one of the artists taking the stage at the Farm Aid benefit concert in September, but Young is throwing cold water on that.

In a post on his website, Young shared a letter from a fan who was excited about seeing Young perform at the show, which he co-founded with Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp in 1985.

Responding to the letter, though, the singer-songwriter revealed, “I will not be at Farmaid this year. I am not ready for that yet. I don’t think it is safe in the pandemic. I miss it very much.”

Young last performed in-person at the festival in 2019. He also appeared for a performance during 2020’s virtual at-home version of the concert early in the pandemic.

Last year, Young told Howard Stern that he would not return to performing live until the COVID-19 pandemic is fully over.

“I don’t care if I’m the only one who doesn’t do it,” he said at the time.