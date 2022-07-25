Aerial act Duo Mico will have viewers on the edge of their seats on the next episode of “America’s Got Talent”.

The YouTube channel released a sneak peek of the pair — consisting of Caroline, from Boston, Massachusetts, and Max, from Montreal — showing them showcasing some incredible moves to “Will You Fight” by Klergy & Beginners.

Duo Mico on “AGT”. Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Caroline explains how the judges might remember her from season 12, when she assisted her husband with his act. He’s now assisting them behind-the-scenes.

As Simon Cowell questions how their act is different from others they’ve seen before, Caroline insists: “We’ve spent an entire year creating all of our own original sequences,” before saying that she doesn’t think they’ll have seen anything like it on previous episodes.

The duo leave judges Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum noticeably shocked as they’re suspended in the air, spinning and flying on straps without any mats.

This isn’t the first time viewers have seen Duo Mico on TV screens, with them earning a golden buzzer on “China’s Got Talent” in 2021 after being cast in the “X: The Land of Fantasy” Cirque Du Soleil show.