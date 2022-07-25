It looks like a Ryan Gosling Marvel movie isn’t totally out of the realm of possibility.

Speaking to MTV News at Comic-Con, Marvel head Kevin Feige was asked about the Canadian actor revealing he’d want to play Ghost Rider in a movie.

“Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider…” Feige responded.

“Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing… I’d love to find a place for him in the MCU,” the executive added. “He’s dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It’s amazing.”

Earlier this month, MTV News reporter Josh Horowitz revealed that Gosling had told him Ghost Rider is the one superhero he’s interested in played.

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren't true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER

the actor had previously been rumoured to be joining the MCU as the superhero Nova, but he denied those rumours.

“I don’t know anything about Nova, if that’s what you’re going to ask me,” he said.

Asked if there were any superhero roles he’d turned down, Gosling said, “It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t right for it. But I would love to do it.”

Ghost Rider was most recently portrayed by Nicolas Cage in the 2007 film “Ghost Rider” and its 2012 sequel “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance”.