Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s daughters just graduated, but not from school.

Bell revealed earlier this year that the family all sleep in the same bedroom, but she just told E! News that they’re now in their own room.

“We just graduated from them sleeping on the floor on this trifold mattress,” Bell shared of her daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7.

“So you can congratulate me—we did it, they now sleep in their room on beds right next to each other and they cuddle with each other instead of us.”

Bell explained how Hello Bello nighttime gummies, which include melatonin, help get them off to sleep.

“It would knock them out quicker and they’d be great,” she continued.

“We do not want to go to sleep when they want to go to sleep, so we would hook up our headphones by Bluetooth to the television, put on a show and they would be on the floor, trying to fall asleep.”

Bell went on, “So, that’s how we got out of having to go to bed at the same time.”

Despite sorting the sleep schedule, Bell admitted there are still aspects to improve upon.

“I desperately tried to get them to pack their own lunch, but it does not always work,” she told E!

“It’s like, okay, you didn’t like what I packed, you pack your lunch. And I looked in and it was literally all Skittles.”

Bell’s comments come after Alicia Silverstone recently revealed she still sleeps in bed with her 11-year-old son Bear. See more in the clip below.