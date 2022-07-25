Click to share this via email

Rumoured couple Lake Bell and Chris Rock are clearly enjoying each other’s company.

The pair walked arm in arm around New York City’s SoHo neighbourhood on Sunday, with Bell donning a colourful ensemble, while Rock looked casual in a navy T-shirt and sweatpants.

Bell has reportedly been joining Rock on tour when she can, with him being in NYC and New Jersey right now with Kevin Hart for their “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” shows.

Lake Bell and Chris Rock are seen in SoHo on July 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty) — TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty

Eyewitnesses also told Page Six that Lake has met Rock’s daughters Lola, 20, and Zahra, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock.

Dave Chappelle, who made a surprise appearance at Rock and Hart’s Madison Square Garden show Saturday, joined Rock’s daughters, Bell, and friends at Catch Steak in NYC after the show.

“Chris has a busy work schedule right now,” a source told People.

“Lake joins him on tour when she can. They are making it work. They seem happy. Chris is very attentive and seems to really like spending time with her.”

The lovebirds’ latest outing comes after they jetted off to Croatia earlier this month.

Bell and Rock have reportedly been dating for a couple of months.

An insider previously told ET, “It’s a good sign when he’s making time for someone while on tour.

“He’s hyper-focused on his tour and upcoming comedy special, so I know he really likes her since he’s making seeing her a priority!”