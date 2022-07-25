Luke Combs pulled out all the stops for one very special fan.

On Saturday, the country star flew 17-year-old Addison Conely and her family out to Ohio for his concert at the Buckeye Country Superfest.

READ MORE: 4-Year-Old Fan Tripp Gives Luke Combs A Run For His Country Star Money

Conley, who is battling leukemia, got to watch the concert, and hang out with Combs backstage.

Conley’s mom Staci wrote about the experience in a lengthy Facebook post, calling it “trip of a lifetime” and thanking Combs for his generosity.

“He chatted with Addi and hung on her every word, talked about his beautiful wife, their brand-new baby, his friend who had cancer twice, once in the third grade and then again last year. How they all shaved their heads to stand with him and Addi talked about how all of her brothers, bf and friend’s did too on the same day she lost her hair,” she wrote.

“He gave so much love as we listened and cried with their stories they were exchanging,” she continued. “This moment made time stand still. She was genuinely happy and so blown away by his kindness, honestly we all were.”

During the concert, Combs actually brought Conley onstage to perform his song “Better Together” for her.

READ MORE: Luke Combs And Wife Nicole Welcome Baby Boy On Father’s Day

“This is my friend Addi that I met today and Addi’s going through some health things at the moment and I came across her on social media,” Combs said. “I had been tagged in a few things and her biggest wish was to come out and see a show. So, we flew Addi and her family out from California to be with us in Columbus tonight and I want to give her the experience of what it really feels like to be up here in front of 60,000 people tonight.”