Paul Sorvino, the character actor best known for roles in “GoodFellas” and “Law & Order”, has passed away.

According to a press release, Sorvino died on Monday morning at age 83, with his wife Dee Dee by his side.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she said in a statement.

Born in 1939, Sorvino had a long and wide-ranging career, appearing in films “Nixon”, “The Rocketeer”, “The Stuff”, “Reds” and many more.

He also appeared on television and onstage, and was an opera singer, as well as a writer and sculptor.

Sorvino had three children, including actors Mira and Michael Sorvino.

On Twitter, Mira called her dad “the most wonderful father” and said she was “sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

On Twitter, tributes to the actor poured in from fans and celebrities alike.

Click to View Gallery
Stars We’ve Lost In 2022