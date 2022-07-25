Paul Sorvino, the character actor best known for roles in “GoodFellas” and “Law & Order”, has passed away.

According to a press release, Sorvino died on Monday morning at age 83, with his wife Dee Dee by his side.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she said in a statement.

I am completely devastated

The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone . I am heartbroken ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0wBSG3uTgD — Dee Dee Sorvino (@deedeegop) July 25, 2022

Born in 1939, Sorvino had a long and wide-ranging career, appearing in films “Nixon”, “The Rocketeer”, “The Stuff”, “Reds” and many more.

He also appeared on television and onstage, and was an opera singer, as well as a writer and sculptor.

Sorvino had three children, including actors Mira and Michael Sorvino.

On Twitter, Mira called her dad “the most wonderful father” and said she was “sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

On Twitter, tributes to the actor poured in from fans and celebrities alike.

The amazing Paul Sorvino has passed. From Baker's Wife on Bway to Shakespeare in the Park to all the incredible film/tv roles – he was magnificent in all. Blessings to his friends and family.#rippaulsorvino — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 25, 2022

it was a very good system pic.twitter.com/5zfWtlyaM5 — PAPPADEMAS (@PAPPADEMAS) July 25, 2022