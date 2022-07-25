The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping a family going through tragedy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe fundraiser for former model Kelly McKee Zafjen and her family, who recently lost 9-year-old son George.

Zafjen announced the devastating news Friday on Instagram that her son had died suddenly.

“You left this Earth and left behind so many people who loved you. I don’t know how I’m able to go on. How I can function,” she wrote. “How I can be the light and have joy ever again but I’m going to try. Try hard for your beautiful twin sister.”

Harry and Meghan made the donation in the name of their own children, Archie and Lilibet.

The fundraiser has been set up to help Zafjen and her family pay for funeral arrangements.