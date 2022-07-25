Joe Rogan is setting the record straight on his political affiliation.

The host revealed that he considers himself a Liberal despite claims he’s a Republican on Saturday’s episode of his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”.

Speaking with comedian Andrew Schulz about his new special “Infamous”, the conversation turned to Republican Ted Cruz and his strong stance against gay marriage.

“It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so strange to me,” Rogan said, referencing Roe v. Wade. “Gay marriage is not silly. It’s marriage — it’s marriage from people that are homosexual and it’s, for them, it’s important. They want it. They want to affirm their love and their relationship.”

READ MORE: Joe Rogan Won’t Have Donald Trump On His Show: ‘I’m Not A Trump Supporter In Any Way’

He continued, “And the fact that they’re going after that now almost makes me feel like they want us to fight. They wanna divide us in the best way they can. And this is the best way for them to keep pulling off all the bulls–t they’re doing behind the scenes is to get us to fight over things like gay marriage or get us to fight over things like abortion. It’s just like, why are you removing freedoms?”

The controversial podcaster added that the homophobic views of the party is what kept him from aligning with them.

“It’s so homophobic because you’re saying there’s something wrong with being homosexual by saying that you are opposed to gay marriage. You’re saying you’re opposed to gay people,” he explained. “The fact that they’re going after that now, like that’s the kind of s–t that keeps me from being a Republican. It’s only one of the kind of — there’s a bunch of shit that keeps you from being a Republican.”

Rogan revealed that he only shared similar opinions to Republicans when it came to firearms and supporting the police.

“People will say like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re a secret conservative.’ Like you can suck my d–k. You don’t know what the f–k you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican,” he said. “Just because I believe in the Second Amendment and just because I support the military and just cause I support police.”

In fact, he strongly believed in social programs to help support those impoverished due to his own upbringing.

READ MORE: Crosby, Stills, & Nash Music Returns To Spotify Following Protest Against Joe Rogan

“Like I was on welfare as a kid. I think it’s important. I think having a social safety net is crucial. We should help each other,” Rogen concluded. “We’re supposed to be one big community. I’m a bleeding heart liberal when it comes to a lot of s–t.”

The 54-year-old has previously come under fire for platforming controversial views on his show including perpetuating conspiracies about COVID-19 and even taking Ivermectin.