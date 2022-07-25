Lynne Spears is speaking out after her daughter Britney accused her of abandoning and ghosting her during the pop icon’s involuntary stay at a mental health facility in 2019.

Britney, 40, made her accusations on Sunday, posting screenshots of a text conversation with her mom during her time at the Los Angeles residential facility. “Here are my text messages to my mom in that place 3 years ago,” Britney wrote in the caption of her now-deleted post. “I show it because there was no response … When I got out, her words were ‘You should have let me visit you and give you a hug,'” the singer added, implying that her mother’s reaction was not proportionate to the distress Britney was feeling at the time.

Britney’s messages to her mom were about the medications she was being prescribed. “I feel like he’s trying to kill me,” she said of her doctor. “I swear to God I do.”

Similarly, Britney alleged that a close friend of hers, Jansen Fitzgerald, also didn’t respond to her messages expressing concern about her medications.

Lynne, 67, pushed back on Britney’s claims on Monday in an Instagram post of her own. “Britney, I have all the ‘whole conversations’ as well!” she captioned a screenshot of texts that Fitzgerald posted on her Instagram story on Monday in an attempt to prove that she did in fact respond to Spears’ messages. “I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!” Lynne did not share any screenshots of her own that could have showed that she did respond to the message Britney accused her of ignoring.

Fitzgerald’s screenshots do, however, appear to show that she responded to Britney. But Fitzgerald believes that her messages to the singer may have been deleted by someone involved in the conservatorship with access to Britney’s phone. Previous reporting from The New York Times alleged that Britney’s iCloud account was monitored by a surveillance team hired to help those in charge of the conservatorship, namely Britney’s father Jamie Spears, control her.

“I did respond!! I have always felt like some of my messages were deleted,” Fitzgerald wrote in a caption on her Instagram story.

“This msg [sic] along with THOUSANDS of msgs [sic] were sent to the court investigator in 2019 in order to help my friend Britney Spears,” she continued, claiming that she and Britney “talked daily when she was in her last facility.”

“I don’t know if some of my msgs [sic] to her were deleted by outside sources or what happened but I do know the courts had them all as I was very concerned for her and felt that my messages could help her case,” she added.

According to Fitzgerald, she and Lynne “had a feeling” Britney’s “phone was being monitored,” which she says led them to be “cautious” about what they texted her.

“When she left the facility my phone number was blocked from her and we have never spoken again!”

As for the content of Fitzgerald’s responses, she seems to have addressed Britney’s concerns about lithium saying, “I at least think u [sic] are in a safe range at least. It says they monitor blood levels so they can keep it in a certain range.” Fitzgerald also told the pop icon that she had “no luck” in getting the number of the attorney Britney was attempting to contact.