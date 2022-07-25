Click to share this via email

Post Malone teams up with Doja Cat for a bold new music video.

The singer released the official video for his song “I Like You (A Happier Song)” on Monday. The warm video features numerous couples celebrating love in a flower field including two angels, an older woman with her cupcake, a girl watching two ladybugs, and multiple same-sex couples.

In a Pygmalion-like tale, Malone brings his painting of Doja Cat to life who he eventually hugs and dances with in the same field. When Doja Cat’s muse enters the field, however, she comes running in topless with a mosaic over her chest.

The rapper also lends her talents to the video, spitting out some bars for the cheerful song.

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” debuted and peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, reports the outlet, and marks the first time the two musicians have collaborated.

It’s the 11th top 10 hit for Malone and the sixth for Doja Cat.

The song is the third single from Malone’s album Twelve Carat Toothache.

The singer recently became a new father and announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend.