Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable in his latest role.

The actor stars in “The Last Rifleman” as an 89-year-old World War II veteran and undergoes heavy make-up and prosthetics for the character.

Brosnan adopts a balding gray wig for the role while dressed in a dark, three-piece suit and holding a cane.

Pierce Brosnan – Photo: SplashNews.com

The film is set in Northern Ireland and follows Brosnan’s character whose wife dies. This sparks a journey of a lifetime as he escapes from his care home to make his way to France for the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings. The story is based on the true story of Bernard Jordan who escaped from Sussex for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Along with Brosnan, the cast includes Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.

The writer for the film, Kevin Fitzpatrick, praised Jordan’s story and told E! News that his “journey caught the nation’s attention and highlighted the spirit that epitomized the Second World War Generation. I was enthralled by this story and the motives that drive a man near the end of his life on a quest to a place that must hold only painful memories.”

“The Last Rifleman” is expected to release in 2023.