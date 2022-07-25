Lil Wayne is paying tribute to the former police officer who saved his life following the veteran cop’s death.

Wayne has previously credited Robert Hoobler with saving his life in 1994 after the future rapper attempted suicide at just 12 years old. Hoobler was found dead at his home in New Orleans on Friday, July 22, according to local news outlet WVUE. He was 65 years old. While a cause of death has not been revealed, Hoobler’s grandson Daniel Nelson spoke with NOLA.com, saying that his grandfather had been in ill health following a car accident and having both of his legs amputated due to complications from diabetes.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Wayne, 39, captioned a photo of Hoobler on Instagram on Monday. “I was dying when I met u [sic] at this very spot. U [sic] refused to let me die. Everything that doesn’t happen, doesn’t happen for a reason. That reason being you and faith. RIP uncle Bob. Aunt Kathie been waiting for u [sic]. I’ll love & miss u both and live for us all.”

Hoobler spoke about saving Wayne’s life in a 2009 interview with NOLA.com. He recalled that he was off-duty when he heard a police radio report come in, asking for assistance. Wayne, then 12, shot himself in the chest with a 9mm pistol but was still able to make a 911 call after firing the gun.

Hoobler hurried to the scene and, because an ambulance was not available, the ranking officer ordered him to transport Wayne to the hospital. Hoobler carried the 12-year-old to the back of a fellow officer’s police cruiser and held him as they drove to the hospital, keeping him awake the entire time.

Wayne has previously expressed his gratitude to Hoobler. In 2015, he rapped about the ex-cop saving his life in the track, “London Roads.” Curiously, Wayne thought Hoobler was dead at the time. The former officer reached out to Wayne after the song’s release to let him know that he was alive. According to TMZ, Wayne told Hoobler that he had been ready to pay for his funeral expenses.

Wayne met up with Hoobler again in 2019 when the superstar was in New Orleans doing an appearance on a local radio station. TMZ reported that he offered the Nola resident financial assistance should he ever need it. Hoobler never took him up on the offer.

Hoobler retired from the New Orleans Police Department in 2009 and joined the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was fired in 2012 after he used taser gun at least three times during an arrest, per Consequence of Sound. He accepted a plea deal and served probation. He was later granted a pardon.