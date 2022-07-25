Demi Moore says it’s not likely she would ever change her hair again for an acting job.

Moore, 59, spoke at length about her locks in a new interview with PEOPLE. The actress famously buzzed her head to play a member of an elite U.S. Navy force in the 1997 movie, “G.I. Jane.” But today, she says she’d be “hard pressed” to alter her hair to play a given role.

READ MORE: Demi Moore And Her Adorable Puppy Cuddle Up With Rumoured Boyfriend Daniel Humm At French Open

“I think now that I’m older, I also know, I don’t have anything to prove,” she told PEOPLE. “So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig.” Moore also pointed out that cutting her hair would come with risks as it’s “not as clear how it would grow back!”

Demi Moore in “G.I. JANE” (1997). — Everett Collection/CPImages

“I’ve done everything to my hair,” she added. “I’ve shaved it. I’ve dyed it. I’ve had a bob. When I’m not working, I try to do as little to it as possible.”

The star continued, “It’s stressful even having someone touch it. If I don’t have anywhere to go, I don’t put heat on it—I just try to let it do its own thing. And I don’t wash it too often.”

READ MORE: Demi Moore Shares Birthday Tribute To Ex-Husband Bruce Willis: ‘Thank You For Our Blended Family’

Nowadays, Moore prefers to keep her hair long, despite any conventions about what constitutes age-appropriate hair styles. “I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn’t have long hair. And something about that stuck with me,” she explained. “Like who says? It made me feel like, well, if it can grow and it’s not unhealthy, then why shouldn’t we? I’m not comfortable with rules that don’t seem to have any real meaning or justification.”