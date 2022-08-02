Paris Hilton has given two thumbs up to Britney Spears and Elton John’s reported “Tiny Dancer” duet.

Spears has recorded a new version of John’s classic song “Tiny Dancer” with the legendary singer himself according to multiple reports. Britney and Elton’s “Tiny Dancer” duet would mark Britney’s first new single since her conservatorship ended and also her first release in nearly two years.

Page Six was first to report news of the collaboration. According to the outlet, the duet was John’s idea.

Brit, 40, and John, 75, reportedly met up on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week to record their remix of the iconic hit at producer Andrew Watt’s basement studio in his Beverly home. Watt, who is producing the song, has produced albums for Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne and won the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Producer of the Year.

“Britney is a huge fan of [Elton’s],” a source told Page Six. “They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the source continued. “They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”

TMZ and PEOPLE confirmed the report. ET Canada has reached out to reps for John but have yet to hear back.

Paris Hilton has high hopes for the song after hearing it for the first time.

“It’s going to be iconic,” Hilton said in a short interview. “I just heard it a couple of days ago in Ibiza and it’s insane.”

Interestingly, the news of an Elton-Britney collab comes just days after the pop princess and her husband Sam Asghari hung out with actor Taron Egerton, who famously portrayed John in the 2019 movie, “Rocketman.”