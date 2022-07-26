Kevin Hart’s idea to bring a goat on stage to give to Chris Rock over the weekend didn’t go entirely to plan, despite it being an emotional moment.

The comedian, who has been promoting his new movies “DC League of Super-Pets” and “Me Time”, stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” studios on Monday, where the host asked him about his Madison Square Garden show on Saturday.

Hart was joined by Rock and Dave Chappelle at the show, with Fallon bringing up a photo of the trio posing with a goat on stage.

Hart explained how Chappelle knew of his plan to get a goat to give to his friend Rock, but he immediately questioned how he’d do it.

Insisting he was Kevin Hart so he could get the job done, the star added, “You know, you guys don’t know, Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration.

“He’s a large part of the reason that I am where I am today in my career just from his advice, his insight, et cetera and he’s my G.O.A.T.”

Hart continued, “I wanted him to feel that and understand how I feel about him in front of that audience.”

“I gave him the goat,” the actor told Fallon. “He almost cried. He almost broke down and cried on stage… it was a real moment.”

However, things then got a little messy.

“The goat, uh, goat took a s**t on stage,” Hart laughed.

“He s**t on Chris’s shoes. He destroyed Chris’s shoes. Chris had on some white moon boots and that goat got him.”