Ashton Kutcher admits it was “bizarre” reuniting with his “That ’70s Show” co-stars for the upcoming Netflix spinoff “That ’90s Show”.

The actor, who is reprising his role of Michael Kelso to guest star in the series, told Variety: “It was really nostalgic to be back on the set.

“It’s all the same folks that made ‘That ’70s Show’, so it was pretty bizarre.”

Kutcher’s wife Mila Kunis, who also starred on “That ’70s Show” as Jackie Burkhart, is among those original cast members returning for the spinoff.

“Mila and I were contemplating it,” Kutcher said.

“We thought, Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

A synopsis for the upcoming show reads, “In the summer of 1995, Leia Forman makes friends with a new generation of Point Place kids while visiting her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in Wisconsin.”

Kutcher shared of the series, “It’s really funny. The new cast is phenomenal.”

“That ’90s Show” is set to feature newcomers Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Samantha Morelos.