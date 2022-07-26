In Audrina Patridge’s new memoir, the former reality star looks back on how “The Hills” came between her and former beau Chris Pine.

“He didn’t like going out and being followed by the paparazzi — he was an introvert, and very focused on his acting,” Patridge, 37, recalls in Choices: To the Hills and Back Again. “I loved to go out, and of course I was usually filming ‘The Hills’, so our lifestyles were complete opposites in that sense.”

The former couple met in April 2009 at Las Vegas’s ShoWest Awards, where Patridge was honoured for her role in “Sorority Row”. Throughout their relationship, they made a collective effort to avoid tabloid attention since it made Pine, 41, uncomfortable.

In her book, Patridge reveals that the couple would spend time in two areas in East Los Angeles — Los Feliz or Silver Lake — to avoid the paparazzi. However, she writes that one time a fan snapped a photo of them in a restaurant, which seemed to “annoy” Pine, and, another time, she was photographed leaving the actor’s home.

Ultimately, the TV personality’s commitment to the popular MTV unscripted series proved too much for their relationship.

“With my filming schedule, and the fact that there was no way Chris would want to be on [‘The Hills’], I just knew that after a couple months that I couldn’t date him,” she explains. “My life was the TV show, and there weren’t enough hours in the day to do my job and find time to see him privately.”

She continues, “He was a big up-and-coming actor with demands on his time, and it didn’t seem like our lives were lining up, even though we really liked each other.”

According to Patridge, the two amicably parted ways.

“We talked and stayed in touch a little after we stopped seeing each other. I have nothing but fond memories of Chris,” she says. “He was truly one of the most normal people I’ve ever met in L.A. — and I mean that as the highest compliment.”

During her “Hills” days, which she starred in for six seasons, from 2006 until 2010, the Prey Swim founder claims she caught Leonardo DiCaprio’s attention at a prince’s birthday party in Las Vegas.

“I was there with a few of my castmates from the film ‘Sorority Row’, as well as Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, and even Leonardo DiCaprio,” Patridge writes.

After the royal birthday party, the group went to a club where DiCaprio allegedly made a move on Patridge.

“This bouncer kept coming over to me and saying that Leo would like to get me a drink at his table. I looked over at his table, and he was surrounded by supermodels. It was intimidating!” she says, noting that although she would have gone over to say hello, she never did.

Patridge claims that the “Don’t Look Up” actor eventually came over to her table and introduced himself.

“I told him I knew who he was, obviously, and we chatted for a while. He asked for my phone number, and we texted a little after the trip to Vegas, but we never actually hung out,” she shares.

Years after the first iteration of “The Hills” concluded, Patridge also claims she got flirty with Chace Crawford in Malibu. The two were part of the same social circle and “ran into” each other at a friend’s house.

“What can I say — sparks were flying,” she admits. “We ended up staying there with our friend at this gorgeous mansion right on the beach for a long weekend, and we were just inseparable.”

Patridge says they “really connected” and took their “friendship to another level.” However, once the weekend wrapped up, she declined Crawford’s offer for a ride home. She claims that they “made promises to get together soon,” but never embarked on a serious relationship.

In addition to Pine, Patridge famously dated fellow “Hills” alum Justin Bobby Brescia and musician Ryan Cabrera. In 2016, she married former BMX star Corey Bohan. They share daughter Kirra, 6, despite finalizing their divorce in 2018.

Choices: To the Hills and Back Again is now available