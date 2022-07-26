TikTok user Miranda Wilson has apologized to “Stranger Things” star Natalia Dyer after being slammed for suggesting the actress have work done to her face.

Wilson pointed out that Dyer could “slim the face” by treating her masseter muscles. Social media users responded, insisting there was no reason for Dyer to get anything done.

Wilson also suggested some lip filler, Botox, and a brow lift. Though the video has since been deleted, it has been shared numerous times on Twitter.

i could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me i would get violent pic.twitter.com/4mgNbZcwHb — 𝖓𝖎𝖑𝖔 (evil hag) (@probablypersian) July 24, 2022

Wilson even posted a photoshopped version of what Dyer’s face could look like after the suggested work.

Following the backlash, Wilson insisted she didn’t mean for the post to come across as “rude” and everything she shared was just a suggestion.

Wilson’s caption included, “Hoping to clear the air that I was not suggesting that Natalia NEEDED any of that work it was just an example.

“Of course Natalia is absolutely stunning the way she is… that’s why she’s so successful.”