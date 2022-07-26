Joseph Quinn almost didn’t make it to his talk-show debut.

The “Stranger Things” actor, who plays Eddie Munson in season 4 of the hit show, chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s “Tonight Show”, where he told the host that he was stopped at immigration on the way into the U.S.

Quinn joked he was taken into a “dungeon” and questioned why he was heading into the country.

The British star told Fallon, “I said, ‘I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show”,’ and he didn’t believe me.

“And one of his colleagues looked over at me, looked at him, said: ‘Leave Eddie alone.'”

Quinn then said the security guard asked him, “Do you come back next season?” to which the actor responded, “I don’t know.”

The agent replied, “You’d better,” before letting him go.

Elsewhere in Quinn’s “Tonight Show” chat, he also spoke about his character’s celebrated performance of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets”.

“It was kind of nerve-racking,” Quinn told Fallon. “But it was at a weird point in the pandemic where no one had seen any live music for ages. And it was me and Gaten (Matarazzo)… and it was so fun. I was nervous, but it was kind of like a rock concert. And I got to feel like a rock star for one night. And that was pretty great.”