Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Andrew Garfield has been beating the heat by spending time at the beach.

In photos taken over the past weekend, the “Under the Banner of Heaven” star was spotted enjoying the ocean on the island of Ischia in southern Italy.

The shirtless star was seen relaxing in the sea with some famous friends: art dealer Vito Schnabel, actor/singer Nat Wolff, and Italian actress Caterina Milicchio.

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield Clarifies That He’s Not Taking A Break From Acting: ‘I’m Just Taking A Holiday’

According to reports, Garfield also took a mud bath before washing off in the water.

SPLASH NEWS – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

SPLASH NEWS – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

At one point, Garfield performed an acrobatic backflip into the water.

SPLASH NEWS – COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Garfield’s well-deserved vacation comes after a busy period that included playing disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, showcasing his musical-theatre skills to earn an Oscar nomination for Netflix’s adaptation of the Broadway musical “tick, tick… BOOM!”, reprising Peter Parker for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, and starring in the true-crime miniseries “Under the Banner of Heaven”.

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield To Play Richard Branson In New Series ‘Hot Air’

Meanwhile, Garfield has reportedly signed on to play Virgin mogul Sir Richard Branson in upcoming TV series “Hot Air”.