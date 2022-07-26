Click to share this via email

Kevin Hart makes the most of his “me time” with Mark Wahlberg in the debut trailer for the upcoming Netflix comedy.

The logline for the film reads: “When a stay-at-home dad (Hart) finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.”

Mark Wahlberg as Huck and Kevin Hart as Sonny in “Me Time”. — Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix © 2022

The film also stars Regina Hall, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Mark Wahlberg as Huck, Regina Hall as Maya and Kevin Hart as Sonny in “Me Time”. — Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix © 2022

Watch the trailer above to see Hart break free from his “prison system” as he spends a weekend away from his family.

“Me Time” will begin streaming Friday, August 26, on Netflix.