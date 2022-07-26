Shania Twain opens up about grief, her painful divorce from Robert “Mutt” Lange, and more in her new documentary “Not Just a Girl”.

The Canadian hitmaker, who is now married to Frédéric Thiébaud, says, according to E! News: “In that search to determine what was causing this lack of control with my voice and this change in my voice, I was facing a divorce.”

Twain adds of Lange, who reportedly had an affair with Twain’s friend, although they both denied it when the allegations surfaced in 2008, “My husband leaves me for another woman. Now I’m at a whole other low and I don’t see any point in going on with a music career.”

Twain also discusses the moment her mother and stepfather were killed in a car crash when she was just 22 years old, leaving her to look after her three younger siblings: Mark, Darryl and Carrie-Ann.

She reveals how the power of music helped her deal with the split and her parents’ tragic death.

“When I lost Mutt, I was thinking that the grief of that was similarly intense to losing my parents and it was like a death.

“It was the permanent end to so many facets of my life and I never got over my parents’ death so I’m thinking, ‘S–t. I’m never going to get over this.'”

“How do you get over that?” Twain continues. “All I can do is determine how I’m going to carry on from there. How am I going to crawl out of this hole that I’ve fallen in, just like that.”

“I’m going to not only get back in the studio without him,” Twain says, “I’m going to write all the music alone and just discover myself again as an individual creative like I’ve been all of my youth.”

Twain then released her fifth studio album Now, which became her first album to top the charts in all major territories.

“It was a great experience,” she reveals. “Now is my favourite recorded work that I’ve done so far that I enjoy listening to still.”