These interim “Jeopardy!” hosts will continue to share hosting duties on the beloved TV game show.

The correct question, of course, is “Who are Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings?” with Variety reporting that the former “Big Bang Theory” star and the legendary “Jeopardy!” champion will continue to alternate as hosts. “Jeopardy” confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Please join us in welcoming the official co-hosts of Jeopardy!, @kenjennings and @missmayim! We couldn’t be more thrilled. For more on our new hosts and new initiatives, click to read a note from Jeopardy! EP @embassydavies: https://t.co/U8MeXCdsec pic.twitter.com/WTSAnZPAv2 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 27, 2022

According to Variety‘s source, Jennings and Bialik have signed long-term deals with Sony Pictures Entertainment to continue to split hosting duties, while Bialik will also be hosting primetime versions of the show and the upcoming spinoff “Celebrity Jeopardy!” for ABC.

Because of Sony’s plans for multiple versions of the iconic game show, noted the source, more than one host was necessary, particularly since Bialik will also be starring in the upcoming third season of Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat”.

While a rep for Sony would neither confirm nor deny Variety‘s report, re-upping Bialik and Jennings would fit into the previously announced plans to expand the “Jeopardy!” franchise.

“With all of our plans for ‘Jeopardy!’ — which is more ‘Jeopardy!’, not less, more versions — we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward,” “Jeopardy!” exec producer Michael Davies told Variety last month.