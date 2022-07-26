Author George R.R. Martin appeared at a recent Comic-Con panel promoting “House of the Dragon”, the upcoming HBO spinoff of “Game of Thrones”, based upon Martin’s fantasy book series.

During the panel, Martin was asked about a sequence in the show’s trailer indicating resistance to a female sitting upon the throne of Westeros.

READ MORE: War Threatens Westeros In First Full-Length Trailer For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff ‘House Of The Dragon’

“I get inspiration from history, and then I take elements from history and I turn it up to 11,” Martin replied, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“’Games of Thrones’ is, as many people have observed, based very loosely on the War of the Roses,” he continued. “[‘House of the Dragon’] is based on an earlier period in history called the Anarchy.”

According to Martin, that opposition to a female ruler may appear misogynistic, but it’s simply a reflection of the actual history that inspired the show.

READ MORE: Matt Smith, Paddy Considine & More Take You Inside ‘House Of The Dragon’, The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff

“I don’t think Westeros is particularly more anti-woman or more misogynistic than real life and what we call history,” he explained.

“House of the Dragon” premieres August 21.