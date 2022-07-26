Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri Cruise, makes her singing debut in the actress’ latest flick “Alone Together”, which hit theatres last Friday. The film’s opening credits hears the 16-year-old singing a cover of “Blue Moon”.

Holmes, who wrote, directed and stars in the COVID-era romantic comedy, opened up about how the the mother-daughter collaboration came to be.

“I always want the highest level of talent,” the actress told Yahoo Entertainment. “So I asked her! She’s very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I direct in general: it’s like, ‘This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'”

Holmes teased that a singing career could very well be in Suri’s future.

“She actually did sing in ‘Rare Objects’, which is the film we did last fall,” the director revealed about her recently completed third feature, a period drama adapted from the 2016 bestseller by Kathleen Tessaro.

“Other than that, she’s a 16-year-old kid doing high school,” Holmes joked, hinting that it may be awhile until Suri further pursues her talent.

“Alone Together” is now playing in theatres.