Mia Goth will return to the screen to tell the origin story of her iconic villain character Pearl in A24’s prequel horror to “X”.

Earlier this year, viewers saw Goth take on the lethal role in Ti West’s horror slasher “X”, which debuted in March. Now, she’ll reprise the role in “Pearl” as a young woman lusting for fame and wielding a pitchfork on her family’s isolated farm.

Today, A24 dropped the trailer for “Pearl”.

At one point in the clip, a young Pearl prays on her knees with hopes of becoming “the biggest star the world has ever known,” before she pushes an old man in a wheelchair to the end of a pier, reaching an alligator-infested lake.

Mia Goth as Pearl on the official “Pearl” film poster — Photo courtesy of A24

As she dreams about a glamorous life like the one she sees in the movies, Pearl must care for her sick father among the overbearing scrutiny of her religious mother.

“Pearl”‘s ensemble cast includes David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland and Emma Jenkins-Purro. West serves as director once again and penned the script alongside Goth.

“Pearl” hits theatres on September 16.